She was born on October 18, 1936, in New Hartford, IA, the daughter of Herman and Wava (Jeppersen) Luck. She graduated from New Hartford High School in 1955. Marian was a 1958 graduate of the Allen Memorial Lutheran School of nursing. On October 12, 1958. She was united in marriage to Marvin Lindberg in Cedar Falls. Marian worked as a registered nurse at Allen, Sartori, Shoitz, and Covenant medical centers in pediatrics, general nursing and hospice. Survived by: children, Marcia Lindberg of Port St. Lucie, FL, Alicia (Johnny) Dotson of Ft. Pierce, FL; son, Mitchell Lindberg of Cedar Falls, and Paula Lindberg of Waterloo; grandchildren, Alaina (Andy) Rector, Kyle Dotson and Laura (Brad) Schneider; great-grandchildren Keyten, Naomi and Braden Schneider; and sister, Verna Burchard.