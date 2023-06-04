October 18, 1936-May 17, 2023
CEDAR FALLS-Marian Lucille Lindberg, 86, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born on October 18, 1936, in New Hartford, IA, the daughter of Herman and Wava (Jeppersen) Luck. She graduated from New Hartford High School in 1955. Marian was a 1958 graduate of the Allen Memorial Lutheran School of nursing. On October 12, 1958. She was united in marriage to Marvin Lindberg in Cedar Falls. Marian worked as a registered nurse at Allen, Sartori, Shoitz, and Covenant medical centers in pediatrics, general nursing and hospice. Survived by: children, Marcia Lindberg of Port St. Lucie, FL, Alicia (Johnny) Dotson of Ft. Pierce, FL; son, Mitchell Lindberg of Cedar Falls, and Paula Lindberg of Waterloo; grandchildren, Alaina (Andy) Rector, Kyle Dotson and Laura (Brad) Schneider; great-grandchildren Keyten, Naomi and Braden Schneider; and sister, Verna Burchard.
Preceded in death by: husband, Marvin; three brothers, Jim, Jack, and Dale; and one sister, Eunice Christiansen.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls with visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
