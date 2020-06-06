Marian L. Quandt

(1940-2020)
WATERLOO -- Marian Louise Quandt, 80, of Waterloo, died Monday, June 1, at Rosewood Estate in Waterloo.
She was born March 18, 1940, in Chickasaw County, daughter of Richard and Maxine (Boos) Olson. She went to Waterloo West High School and later Hawkeye Community College for her LPN. On June 15, 1957, she married Paul Quandt at Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She primarily worked retail but pursued her nursing license.
Survivors: her husband; three daughters, Roberta “Bert” (Jeff) Seamans, Rhonda (Everett “EJ”) Kennedy, and Bonnie Quandt; a son, Roger (Lois) Quandt; a sister, Shirley (Don) Duke; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Rick; a brother, Donald Olson; and two sisters, Roberta and Norma Jean Olson.
Services: A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo, with visitation one hour prior at the church; burial in Elmwood Cemetery following a luncheon. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Cedar Valley Hospice and also the Rosewood Estates. Marian was outgoing and loved to laugh. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Paul, and loved to hear him sing to her.
