June 18, 1931-February 1, 2023

WAVERLY-Marian L. (Dunlap) Dunleavy, 91, of Waverly, IA, passed away of natural causes on February 1, 2023, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Marian was born in Waterloo, IA, on June 18, 1931, to Howard and Lila (Woore) Dunlap, the oldest of seven children. She graduated from Denver High School in 1949.

On August 26, 1951, Marian was united in marriage to Robert Dunleavy at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Denver. The couple resided in rural Denver with farming as their livelihood. They moved off the farm in 2019 into Willow Winds Assisted Living and later to the Bartels Retirement Community.

Marian is survived by her children: Mary (Paul) Bolte of Sumner, IA; Lois (Mark) Finanger of Decorah, IA; and John (Sarah) Dunleavy of Denver, IA. Additional survivors include three siblings: Jean (Stan) Dancer, Richard Dunlap, and Ron (Mary) Dunlap; two brothers-in-law, Ron Matthias and Loran (Becky) Simpson; and a sister-in-law, Ellen Jane Gibney. Her cherished family includes ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Marian in death, were her husband, Robert, in 2021; parents, Howard and Lila Dunlap; parents-in-law, John and Amanda (Sassmann) Dunleavy; sisters, Donna Matthias Anderson, Betty Simpson, and Janice Milks; brother-in-law, Tom Gibney; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Dunlap ; and grandson, William Bolte.

Services will be held Saturday, February 18, at St. Paul UCC, Denver, with Visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. and a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Denver. Online condolences for Marian can be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Memorials may be directed to the St. Paul United Church of Christ, Denver Cyclone Scholarship Foundation, or charity of donor’s choice.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly 319-352-1187