Marian J. Watters, 92, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, January 7, at the Affinity House.

She was born August 30, 1927, in Waterloo, the daughter of William and Leona Blonigan Merritt.

She married Donald Barnes Clark, on October 23, 1948 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. They later divorced.

Marian was a homemaker and an avid horse lover. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She also was a longtime member and funeral coordinator for St. Edward Catholic Church.

Survivors include: a daughter, Karen Watters and a granddaughter, Shannon (Tim) Gillespie both of Whitesboro, TX.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church.

