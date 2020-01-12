(1927-2020)
WATERLOO — Marian J. Watters, 92, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Affinity House.
She was born Aug. 30, 1927, in Waterloo, daughter of William and Leona Blonigan Merritt. She married Wm. Caroll Watters on June 17, 1953, in Waterloo and he died April 3, 1992.
Marian was a mother and homemaker. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She also was a longtime member and funeral coordinator for St. Edward Catholic Church.
Survivors: two daughters, Susie Crew of Waterloo and Debbie (Roger) Tompkins of Montezuma; three grandchildren, Travis (Christina) Crew, Trisha Bent and Trent (Kristin) Tompkins; and seven great-grandchildren, Tierra, Tierel, Ariella, Jonah, Uriah, William, Carter.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. Catholic Daughters of the Americas rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.
Memorials: to St. Edward Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
