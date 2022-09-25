January 30, 1929-September 22, 2022

WATERLOO-Marian J. Stout, 93, of Waterloo, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo from complications of surgery.

She was born January 30, 1929, in Big Grove Township in Benton County, the daughter of Walter and Gail (Bergen) Reinke.

Marian graduated from Waterloo West High School and then worked 2 years at Waterloo Savings Bank as a clerk.

She married George C. Stout on September 12, 1948 in Waterloo. They were married for 71 years before he preceded her in death on December 20, 2019.

Together, they had farmed for 60 years. They were both winter workers at Rio Grande Bible Institute in Edinburg, Texas for over 23 years.

Over the years, Marian served as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, and deaconess at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. She loved to cook, clean, travel and balance the farm and household finance records.

Survived by two sons, Lyle (Joyce) Stout and David (Lynne) Stout both of Dunkerton; four grandchildren, Heidi (Matt) Kling, Heather (Ross) Steinbronn, Amanda (Josh) Fuessley, and Geoffrey (Kristie) Stout; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Marjorie Grandon of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; daughter, Carolyn Stout; and sister, Bette Stueck.

Services: 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 27 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA)

Visitation: One hour prior to services at Locke at Tower Park. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery

Memorials: May be directed Waterloo Christian School

