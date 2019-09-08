Marian J. Davis

(1931-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Marian Jean Davis died Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Western Home Martin Center, Cedar Falls.
She was born Sept. 20, 1931, in Omaha, Neb., to Clarence and Lucy (Nichols) Jurging. She married Jack Davis on Oct. 8, 1950. They later divorced.
Marian graduated from East High School, Waterloo. She retired from data processing at Sartori Hospital. She was treasurer for the Iowa/Minnesota district of Wesleyan Women for 11 years.
Survived by: a son, Jeff Davis (Carla Corcran); two daughters, Debbie Friedrich and Janet (Ron) Sires; her grandchildren, Christopher Donelson, Tammy Steege, Matthew Friedrich, Nate Meacham, Trevor Meacham, Katie Skinner and Niki Kohls; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a niece, Dawn Toedman; and a nephew, Brett Jurging.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Mark Davis, a daughter, Kathy Davis; three brothers, Clarence Jurging, Richard Jurging and Ronald Jurging.
Services: Sept. 13 at Jordan Crossing Church, 209 Walnut St., Cedar Falls, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. and celebration of life at 2 p.m. luncheon to follow.
Marian will be remembered for her innumerable talents, which included cake decorating, drawing, singing, seamstress, and one of her last accomplishments was making beautiful quilts.
