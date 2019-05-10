{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Marian Hastings, 94, of Friendship Village, died Tuesday, May 7, at Friendship Village Pavilion.

She was born July 27, 1924, in Glover, Vt., daughter of Howard and Harriet Leonard Bickford. She married Philip R. Hastings on June 29, 1945, in Glover. He died Feb. 20, 1987.

Marian graduated as valedictorian of Barton Academy and attended the University of Vermont.

She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she was a deacon, taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, was an usher, delivered church bulletins and helped in the kitchen. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Women.

Survived by: a daughter, Pamela Hastings of Port Angeles, Wash.; four sons, Steven (Linda) Hastings of Indian Land, S.C., and Hugh H. (Connie Corrick) Hastings, Douglas A. (Amal Muammar) Hastings and David O. (Brian Palmer) Hastings, all of Seattle; four grandchildren, Shannon (Chris) Lind, Megan (Maurizio) Gulotta, Thayer Hastings and Serene Hastings; four great-grandchildren, Avery and Keira Lind and Giuliana and Giacomo Gulotta; and a brother, Willard (Arlene) Bickford of Essex Junction, Vt.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, Owen and Edwin Bickford; and a sister-in-law, Audrey Bickford.

Services: no services are planned; her body was donated to the University of Iowa.

Memorials: may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Women or UnityPoint Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

