Marian G. Rappaport

CEDAR FALLS — Marian G. Rappaport, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Western Home Communities – Creekside in Grundy Center.

She was born Oct. 9, 1941, in San Angelo, Texas, daughter of Paul and Louise (Grantham) Jones. She married Allen Rappaport on Dec. 28, 1964, in Midland, Texas.

She graduated from Eola High School in Texas and earned her B.A. in education from the University of Texas at Austin. She taught middle school social studies and then was a homemaker.

Survived by: her husband; three sons, Mark (Jenny) and David (Carine) both of Dallas, and Paul (Sarah) of Chicago; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Cole, Laura, Tessa, Wells, Ella and Myah; two sisters, Darlene Allen and Paula Cox; and two brothers, Don Reginald and David Randall.

Celebration of Life: Monday, Sept. 24, at Johnson Funeral Home, with burial in the Johnson-Longhaven Gardens, both in San Angelo. Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneral service.com.

