September 17, 1938-June 6, 2021

MORRISTOWN-Marian Francis Ottens, 82, of Morristown, TN, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the home of her son in Morristown, TN.

The funeral service will be 2:00 PM Friday, June 11, 2021, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Denver, IA with visitation from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service at the church. There will be a graveside service held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison, IL. The Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home, Morrison, IL, is in charge of arrangements. A memorial has been established to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Marian was born September 17, 1938, in Denver, IA, to John William and Rose Anna (Oberheu) DeVries. Marian was educated in the Denver, IA grade schools and was a graduate of Denver High School. She then graduated with a nursing degree from Allen College in Waterloo, IA. She married LaVerne Ottens on November 10, 1962. He died in March of 1983. Marian later married Peder Finnberg and he died in June of 2018. She was a retired Registered Nurse from Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, IL. Marian was a former member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Hoffman Estates, IL and Bethany Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake, IL. She was an avid bridge player.