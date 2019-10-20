{{featured_button_text}}
Marian Francis (Hubbard) Kuennen, died from Parkinson’s related complications on Friday, September 13th, 2019 at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck, IA. Services will be held at Heartland Vineyard Church, 3211 Titan Trail in Waterloo on Friday, October 25 for a gathering at 2:00 followed by a memorial service at 4:00.

