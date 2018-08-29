WATERLOO — Marian Elizabeth Roth, 84, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Aug. 26.
She was born Oct. 23, 1933, in Dewar, daughter of John N. Falk and Angela Helen (Kresbach) Falk. She married Robert Joseph Roth on Oct. 12, 1954.
Marian and her husband moved to their farm near Jesup. She began college to be a teacher before marriage, and completed a B.A and M.A. while raising her children. She taught language arts in the Waterloo school system for 20 years.
Survived by: her husband; three daughters, Kathy Jo (Fred) Roth Eastman of Des Moines, Jeanne Roth Kloberdanz of Jesup and Pat (Jim) Schneider of Hiawatha; two sons, Randy (Annette) Roth and Dave (Deanna) Roth, both of Cumming; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, John (Donna) Falk of Cedar Falls and Larry Falk of Independence; and two sisters, Joan Massmann of Pueblo, Colo., and Marlys Kehoe of Dallas.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Edward Falk; and a sister, Helen Etringer.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Bosco System, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
Her love of education, reading, baking and travel influenced her children and grandchildren; her grandkids loved her “grandma cinnamon rolls.” Bob and Marian spent winters in Tucson for years and enjoyed swimming, hiking, biking and golfing. She always claimed the best decision she ever made was to marry Robert Roth after they met at a dance at Electric Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.