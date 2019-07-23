Marian E. Knutson

(1932-2019)
NEW HAMPTON — Marian Emma Knutson, 87, of New Hampton, died Friday, July 19, at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center of congestive heart failure.
She was born April 16, 1932, at her parents’ home in Calmar, daughter of John and Cecilia (Schneberger) Tieskotter. On Nov. 5, 1953, she married Juel Knutson at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Lawler. He preceded her in death Nov. 8, 2011.
She received her education at country schools before attending a Catholic school in Fort Atkinson through the eighth grade. She then worked cleaning houses in the Lawler area while also taking care of her parents. Marian and Juel lived on the Knutson farm southwest of Jerico for several years farming with Juel’s family, where Marian was a caretaker to both Juel’s father and uncle. After raising her family, Marian then began working at the Town Talk Café. In 1977, she became a cook at Health Care Manor, now New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation. She retired Dec. 30, 1996.
Survived by: her children, Alice (Tom) Rasing of New Hampton, John (Cindy) Knutson of Sumner, Norman (Marcia) Knutson of New Hampton, Ann (Gary) Johnson of Saude, Laura (Doug) Alitz of Mason City and Laurie Gebel of New Hampton; her grandchildren, Melissa (Steve McKinstrey) Knutson of Cedar Falls, Ashley (Adam) Kirchhoff of Austin, Minn., Samantha Knutson of Denver, Colo., Christina Knutson of Salt Lake City, Mitchell (Joey Mamen) Knutson of Chicago, Dan Knutson of New Hampton, Eli (Lisa) Johnson of Saude, Thadeus (Deb) Johnson of Colwell, Joel (Kimberly Meyer) Gebel of Ionia and Jenny (Jay Bergeson) Gebel of New Hampton; and her great-grandchildren, Kinley, Gemma and Oliver Kirchhoff, Ethan, Addison and Brinley Johnson and Austin Kleppe.
Preceded in death by: her husband; three sisters, Elvira “Vera” Tierney, Leona Meissen and Bernadette Kruse; and three brothers, Andrew, Roman and Wilfred Tieskotter.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Holy Family Parish with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in New Hampton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, July 23, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, New Hampton, with a 3:30 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. Scripture service. Visitation continues an hour before services Wednesday at the church.
Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Marian loved attending everything her grandchildren were a part of. She had an affinity for gardening, canning, sewing, playing cards, singing and cooking. Marian was one of those people who made every day special. She will be remembered for the love she gave and the sacrifices she made for her family.
