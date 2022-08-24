October 4, 1931-August 14, 2022

Marian Alice Conklin, 90, passed away peacefully at Prairie Hills Assisted Living on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Marian was born on October 4, 1931, at the family home in Nashua, Iowa, the daughter of Ray and Helen (Joslin) Jackson. Marian graduated from Independence High School in 1949.

Marian’s family moved to Independence at the beginning of her sophomore year of high school, where she worked after school at her parents’ restaurant. Once school started, a handsome guy introduced himself and started stopping by just before closing time. Marian soon realized this young man by the name of Carroll Conklin would become the love of her life.

Marian married Carroll George Conklin at the Little Brown Church on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1950. They were fortunate to be married 70 years before Carroll’s passing.

Marian worked outside the home until their first child was born. She became a homemaker and a beautiful mother of five children. Marian was a true partner with Carroll, especially when they moved to the farm. She held down the household during the many remodeling and imaginative projects Carroll presented.

Marian was a member of First Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon and a faithful servant. She was a member of King’s Daughters, Garden Club and volunteered many hours at the gift shop at Peoples Memorial Hospital.

Marian is survived by five children, six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Her children include Julie (Mike) Rokes of Dike, Gwen (Dean) Paulsen of Waverly, Kirk (Luann) Conklin of Sagle, Idaho, Craig (Deb) Conklin of Aiken, South Carolina and Chris (Steve) Morine of Reinbeck. Grandchildren include Jenny (Scott) Connolly, Matthew (Jenna) Rokes, Ali (Jake) Collins, Brad (Lauren) Conklin, Christie (Cody) Bilharz and Michaela (Zane Friedman) Conklin. Great-grandchildren are Noah, Ryder, Parker and Bennett Connolly, Camden, Emerson and Addyson Rokes, Asher and Hayden Conklin and Cruz and Kenzie Collins. She is also survived by her sister Harriette Heiserman of Arvada, Colorado, and sisters-in-law Jill Jackson of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota and Audrey Conklin of Independence, Iowa, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Marian was preceded in death by Carroll in 2020, her parents and siblings and in-laws Robert and Charlotte Jackson, Harold and Irma Jackson, Burton Jackson, Royal and Hazel Sanders, Bruce Heiserman and Charles Conklin.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 27th at First Presbyterian Church in Independence and will be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Visitation will be from 9—10:30 prior to the service.Family burial will be held at Wilson Cemetery.

Memorials can be sent to the family or given to Cedar Valley Hospice, First Presbyterian Church or Champ’s Cupboard at Independence Community Schools.

Cards and memorials may be sent to Julie Rokes, 15201 V Avenue, Dike, Iowa, 50624.