July 6, 1926-April 27, 2021

WATERLOO-Mariam Evelyn Einfelt, 94, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 27, at her home.

She was born July 6, 1926 in Waterloo, daughter of George W. and Theresa Geier Burk. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1946. She married Kenneth G. Einfelt June 29, 1947 at the Little Brown Church; he preceded her in death July 7, 1975.

Mariam worked at Waterloo Laundry and Chamberlin’s Manufacturing before becoming a full-time mother. She was a long-time member of Linden United Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Mariam is survived by children, Karen (Brian) Petersen, and Kevin Einfelt, and daughter-in-law, Barb Einfelt, all of Waterloo; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and sisters, Dorothy Bloom and Fonda Mae Stitt.

Preceded in death by her parents and husband; son, Kenneth G. Einfelt, Jr.; a grandson, Kenneth G. Einfelt, III; brothers, Clyde, Leroy, and Raymond Burk, and 2 in infancy; and sisters, Irene M. Henry, Florence Burk, Gladys Gorsuch, and Marie Warneka.

Services 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 3, at Linden United Methodist Church with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo, and also for an hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be directed to Linden United Methodist Church. For more visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.