November 24, 1935-April 13, 2023

WATERLOO-Maria Wortham, 87, of Waterloo, died peacefully on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.

Maria Wortham (Phillips) was born on November 24, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to James S. Phillips Sr. and Annabelle Norma Phillips. She attended Wendell Phillips Elementary School, graduated from DuSable High School in 1953, and attended Jones Business School in Chicago, IL.

In 1955 she married Randolph Creighton, Sr., and they moved to Waterloo, Iowa, in 1959. From their union they had 5 children. They later divorced and she remarried the late Leroy Wortham Sr on November 24, 1967 in Waverly, Iowa. From this union she had 2 additional children.

Maria accepted Christ from an early age and sang gospel with her siblings, The Phillips Wonders, from the age of 5 until she was the only remaining member.

While in Iowa Maria worked at Martyrs Retreat House, Department of Human Services, The United States Census Bureau, and Sears Department Store. She was also the first African American woman licensed to sell insurance in the State of Iowa working as a contract employee for John Hancock Insurance. Maria went on to own her own insurance agency as an independent contractor for American Family Insurance. Upon retirement she owned and operated an event planning business, Exquisite Designs & Etc, in Waterloo, Iowa.

She is survived by 4 daughters, Belinda Creighton-Smith (LC) and Cassandra Creighton both of Waterloo, Marcia Sisk (Leroy) of Marion, Iowa, and Zorana Brown (Jermaine) of Charlotte, NC; 3 Sons, Randolph Creighton and Warren Wortham of Waterloo, Iowa, and Leroy Wortham, Jr of Tacoma, Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 infant son (Howard), 1 daughter (Connie), her spouse, and all of her siblings.

She leaves to cherish her memory 31 grandkids, 55 great grandkids, 3 great grand kids, and a host of bonus children, nieces, nephews, and her church family.

Public Visitation: Friday, April 21, 2023, 5-7pm at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Funeral Service: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 1:30pm at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior. Graveside service will immediately follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

