Maria “Mary Lou” Dralle

(1942-2019)

WATERLOO — Maria “Mary Lou” Dralle, 77, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, May 6.

She was born April 24, 1942, in Elsa, Texas, to Herman and Jovita (Martinez) Gonzales. She married Larry Dralle.

She attended Columbus High School. She was a member of the Waterloo Latin America Club.

Survived by: four sons, Dino Nelson, Devrin (Cindy) Nelson, Andre Powers and Rick (Trisha) Gautney; a sister, Linda (LeRoy) Cayler-Bean; a sister-in-law, Pam Gonzales; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow the burial at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2125 W. Lone Tree Road, Cedar Falls.

Condolences may be left at www.overtonservice.com.

She spent a time as a single parent and often worked hard labor positions to provide a good life and loving home for her sons. She and her late husband Larry both retired and enjoyed traveling to visit family. Mary also enjoyed baking, reading, drawing, and various crafts including needlepoint.

Celebrate
the life of: Maria “Mary Lou” Dralle
