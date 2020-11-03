February 21, 1950-October 30, 2020

Maria J. Natzu, 70, of Waterloo, IA, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Maria was born February 21, 1950 in Mexicali, Baja California Mexico to Salvador and Sofia Alcala. In June of 1977, she married Carlos F Natzu at Perpetuo Socorro in Mexicali, B.C. Maria and her family moved to Iowa in 1997. She worked at the Waterloo School District as a District Spanish Native Language Interpreter.

Maria was a hardworking, loving, and caring woman. She loved to make people laugh and loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Carlos F. Natzu of Waterloo, IA; son, Charles Natzu of San Diego, CA; daughter, Jovanna Conrad (Wyatt) of Vernon Hills, IL; grandchildren, Gretta and Charles Conrad; mother, Sofía Alcalá of San Diego, CA; brother, George Alcalá of San Diego, CA; and brother, Salvador Alcalá of Fort Morgan, CO.

Funeral service pending due to pandemic restrictions.

Due to pending services memorials can be sent to the family.

