December 28, 1955-November 23, 2022

MAYNARD-Mari M. Eitel, 66, of Maynard, Iowa, died suddenly on Wednesday evening, November 23, 2022 at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hawkeye Community Hall in Hawkeye, Iowa, on January 6, 2023 (Friday) from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. All are welcome to come share memories and a meal with the family.

Mari Margaret O’Day was born December 28, 1955, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Alfred William “Bud” O’Day and Lorraine Jean (Omann) Griffith. She graduated from West Central High School in Maynard in 1974. Mari married Jerry Eitel on November 29, 1975, and they remained married for 20 years. Mari later graduated from Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar where she worked as a distance learning secretary until her retirement. Following her retirement, Mari loved working as a para educator at West Central School in Maynard where she was known to all the children as “Grandma Mari.”

Mari is survived by her 2 Children: Amy (Matt) Boehm of Elgin and Jacob (Shelby) Eitel of Hawkeye; 5 Grandchildren: Isabell, Abby, Logan, Lilli and Blake; Siblings: Pat (Mikey) Lynch of Lizella, Georgia; Kim (Judy) O’Day-Lavell of Denver, Colorado and Kay Rueber of Westgate, Allen Griffith of Oelwein, and many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and great Friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws: Bob & Dorris Eitel; step-parents: Alice O’Day and Paul & Grace Griffith; brothers-in-law: Dean Rueber and Bill Arthur; sister-in-law: June Griffith; ex-husband: Jerry Eitel; great niece: Hilary Streif and too many friends to count.