CEDAR FALLS-Margyne Mary DeVries, 92, of Cedar Falls, formerly of New Hartford and Salida, Colorado, passed away at NewAldaya Lifescapes on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born February 13, 1928, in Des Moines, daughter of Carl and Angeline (Derrick) Brown. Margyne graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Waterloo with the Class of 1946 and, later, attended Hawkeye Institute of Technology to become a licensed Dental Assistant. She was married to Cletus Wersinger on August 18, 1947, in Waterloo. They later divorced. Margyne married Raymond DeVries on June 3, 1990, in Las Vegas, NV. Margyne and Ray enjoyed outdoor activities such as downhill skiing, biking, canoeing and fishing. She loved all children but especially cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.