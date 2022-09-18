January 3, 1928-September 15, 2022

NEWALDAYA-Marguerite “Maggie” Mary Kurtz, 94, formerly of Gilbertville; currently a resident of NewAldaya, died Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Allen Hospital.

Marguerite was born January 3, 1928, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Vince and Florence (Mathes) Rechtfertig. She graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in 1946. Marguerite married Delbert D. Kurtz on November 4, 1946 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa. The couple celebrated 47 years of marriage prior to Delbert’s death on July 13, 1994. Marguerite was engaged to Elmer H. Berns until his passing on September 3, 1996.

Marguerite is survived by her children: Mary Cae (Bill) McNellis of Cedar Falls, Joe (Terri) Kurtz of Bettendorf, and Janet (Jerry) Erdahl of La Porte; 18 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law: Bill Parker and sister-in-law Helen Kurtz

She is preceded in death by her parents: Vince and Florence; husband Delbert; siblings: John Rechtfertig, Richard “Dick” Rechtfertrig, and Theresa Parker; fiancé Elmer H. Berns.

Spending time drawing, painting and decorating was always a joy for Marguerite. She was especially talented at capturing the beauty of people facial expressions in her artwork. Marguerite enjoyed making sure her home was well dressed with lots of things that brought her pleasure. She was often delighted to find treasures during her daily outings.

Time spent with family and friends celebrating milestones and special occasions was particularly fun for her and those around her. She loved a good laugh and an occasional glass of wine or frosty beer raised in cheer. Above all, Marguerite’s unwavering Catholic faith guided her through life’s many ups and downs. Prayer was a priority in her life, with her family always being the focus of her prayers and devotions.

The funeral mass for Marguerite will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville, Iowa with Rev. Noah Diehm officiating. Public visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Home located at 300 West Ridgeway, Waterloo, Iowa, 50701, with a 5:00 p.m. Rosary. Marguerite will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery following the luncheon. Memorial contributions may be directed in Marguerite’s name to her family which will be later designated to Immaculate Conception Church or Sacred Heart Church. To leave an online condolence please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.