December 20, 1925-February 1, 2021

Marguerite Lorraine Meyer Henke, 95 of New London, Wis., formerly of Hudson, was born to her eternal life on Feb. 1, 2021.

She was born December 20, 1925 in rural Aurora, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Kathryn Hogan Meyer. She graduated from Lamont High School in the class of 1944.

Marguerite moved to Waterloo and attended Beauty School. She was united in marriage to Arnold Henke on May 20, 1948. She worked in the offices of Rath Packing Company before raising four children as a homemaker in Waterloo. The family enjoyed camping. As a family, they built a home and moved to rural Hudson, in 1969. Arnold died suddenly in the spring of 1978. Marguerite decided to go back to work at Merle Norman in Cedar Falls. In retirement, she enjoyed nature, spending time with family and pets, traveling, gardening, sewing and reading. She moved to New London, Wis. in 2008.

Marguerite will be remembered for her friendly smile and will be missed by all who knew her.