January 3, 2022
CHARLES CITY-Marguerite “Jean” Groesbeck, of Charles City, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the age of 92 in her daughter’s home.
A funeral Mass for Jean will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Elks Lodge #418 in Charles City starting with a cook out at noon.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City, Iowa is in charge of local arrangements
