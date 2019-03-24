Marguerite E. Kreger

(1921-2019)
WATERLOO —- Marguerite Eva Kreger, 97, of Waterloo, died Friday, March 29, at Friendship Village in Waterloo.
She was born June 27, 1921, in rural Bremer County, daughter of Leo and Eva Sieling Sebilsky. She married Merlin James Kreger on Aug. 12, 1946, in Waverly. He died Dec. 24, 1989.
Marguerite graduated from Waverly High School and went on to graduate from business school. She worked as a homemaker and was employed for 20 years with the City of Waterloo as an administrative secretary in water pollution control, retiring in 1986. She was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church, International Association of Administrative Professionals, American Legion Auxiliary, and was a hospice mailing/social worker.
Survivors: a son, William (Mary) Kreger of Evansdale; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Kreger of Raymond; four grandchildren, Dustin Kreger of Galesville, Wis., Daniella Kreger of Swisher, James “Mickey” Kreger of Durango, Colo., and Jennifer Natonski of Sandwich, Ill: and a sister, Gertrude Boeckmann of Shell Rock.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a son, James Kreger; a sister, Mary Ruth Oberheu; and two brothers-in-law, Arlon Boeckmann and Albert Oberheu.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at St. Edwards Catholic Church with burial in Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. Rosary service, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
