CEDAR FALLS—Marguerite Demoss (Donaldson, Phelps, Vance), age 81 of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away on August 23, 2023. Born on September 13, 1941 to Leroy and Martha Donaldson, Marguerite was encouraged to never stop reading, and pursue knowledge at all costs. She attended school in Stanberry, Missouri where she immediately fell in love with the English language and great literary works. She excelled at creative writing and loved acting.

After completing a degree in English Literature at Northwestern Missouri University she decided to pursue her dream of becoming an English teacher at Cedar Falls High School in Iowa. She then went on to acquire her Masters of English Literature from the University of Northern Iowa. During her time as an English teacher Marguerite was incredibly popular by inspiring and influencing generations of students through her brilliant teaching of Great Books, an AP English course. She loved to read the stories, essays, and papers submitted by her students. They feared her correction pencil but adored her as a teacher and educator.

In addition to her 44 years as a teacher Marguerite had many other accomplishments: published author; National Endowments of the Humanities Scholar; college professor; recognized Hemingway expert; winner of the Iowa Teachers Gold Star; debate coach; renowned local actress; wonderfuly unique mother; fun loving grandmother, and friend to many.

A student wrote of her, “The world is a little dimmer without her light, but her memory will live on in the hundreds and hundreds of students she touched and inspired.” She was a force of nature, fearless, relentless, and beautiful. Marguerite to the end was forever young.

She is survived by her sons Russ, Brendan, and Chris Phelps; siblings Deb Huntley, Mike Donaldson, Kris Wilson, Tina Johnson, Stanley and Phillip McWilliams, Holly Cameron; grandchildren Gabrielle, Adrian, Jackson, Alexandria and Pateley Phelps.

Her family is planning a Celebration of Life party. For further updates please visit her Facebook page, Friends of Marguerite DeMoss.