CEDAR FALLS-Margotann Kilbourn, 100, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo died Monday, August 2, 2021, at MercyOne Cedar Falls. She was born June 21, 1921, in Oskaloosa, Ia., daughter of Charles A. and Maude B. Taylor Black. She graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1939. Margotann married Glenn L. Kilbourn on May 30, 1946. He died April 22, 2001. Over the years, she worked for H & R Block tax services. She was a published author for magazines, newspapers, and Christian publications. Margotann was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church and later Heartland Vineyard Church, Waterloo and the Waterloo Elklettes. Past President several times of the National League of American Pen Women. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker, teacher’s aide and volunteered for many organizations. She is survived by her three sons: Robert (Cheryl) Kilbourn, Waterloo, William (Kathryn) Kilbourn, Cedar Rapids, and Christopher (Marty Jensen-Kilbourn) Kilbourn, Cedar Falls. Grandchildren: Scott, Aaron (Michelle), Quinn (Lien), Kate, Andrew (Kristina Kofoot) Alyssa Kilbourn, Paul Stum, Sara (Kyle) Tomilin and Timothy (Roxana) Brace, and seven great grandchildren. Margotann is preceded in death by her husband. Sisters: Phyllis Wilder, Ada Clayton, Edith Hoffman, Louise Mckey, Pauline Black. Two Brothers: John and Marvin Black