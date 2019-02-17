(1956-2019)
WATERLOO -- Margo Lynn Richardson-Plain, 62, died Saturday, Feb. 9.
She was born on July 11, 1956, in Chicago, daughter of Hazel and James Richardson Sr. She married Curtis Plain Sr. on July 12, 2003.
Margo attended Hirsh and Jones Commercial High School in Chicago, then attended South Suburban and Harold Washington College. She later attended a school that taught sign language in efforts to communicate with her hearing impaired sister/cousin, Brenda. She worked for the American Medical Association and the city of Chicago Employment office for many years while living in Chicago.
Survived by: her husband; four sons, Chevelle, Torrence, Alec and Curtis Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Janel; 14 grandchildren, Alec Jr., Amarion, Jarvay, Destiny, Demarkalya, Carter, Lakia, Taleesha, Chevelle Jr., Jaxon, Jayvien and Quavian; four brothers/cousins, Zedrick Sr., Anthony, Craig and Tyrone; two sisters/cousins, Brenda and Linda Ann; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by: her mother and father; and a brother, James (Jimmy Jr.) Richardson.
Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Gift of Life Church. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 633 Hope Ave.
Margo's nickname was "Go-Go." People loved to see her coming because they knew it was about to go down in the kitchen. She enjoyed celebrating life with family and friends. She was a kind, genuine and loving person who always had her doors open for any and every one in need.
