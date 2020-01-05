(1927-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Margie J. Rickard, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
She was born April 9, 1927, in Hamilton County, daughter of Henry and Rickie (Hassebrock) Middents. She married Dale E. Rickard on Oct. 1, 1950, in Kamrar. He died Dec. 23, 2017.
She graduated from Kamrar High School and earned her two-year teaching degree from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI). She was an early elementary teacher in Fort Dodge and Rolfe, then co-owned and operated Rickard Sporting Goods and the Cedar Falls Motel with her husband. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls, where she was a member of Presbyterian Women’s Association, Peacemakers Quilting group, and various Circle groups.
Survived by: two sons, Kurt (Kathryn) and Clark (Twyla) Rickard, both of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Joan (Russ) Knock of Dike; four grandchildren, Seth and Jared Rickard, Kathryn and Ellary Knock; and a brother, Gerald (Carol) Middents of Texas.
Preceded in death by: a granddaughter, Sydney Hannah Knock; and a brother, Melvin Middents.
Services: Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
