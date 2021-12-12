July 6, 1931-December 5, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Margie J. Gage, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, December 5, 2021 at her home.
She was born July 6, 1931, in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Laura Mae Clark Rasmussen. She married Clifford Dale Gage August 15, 1948, in Waterloo, Iowa. He died May 26, 2002.
Survived by three daughters, Marilyn (Jeff) Rutz of Harpers Ferry, IA, Mary (Casey) Wasilewski of Spring Grove, IL; and Carlene (Tom) Thierman of Cedar Falls, three grandchildren, Chris (Shelly) Rutz and their children, Natalia and Ethan Rutz, Michael (Katie) Quackenbush, and Jeffrey Quackenbush.
No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
