Margie D. “Marge” Heidt, 88, of Waterloo & formerly of Jackson, MN, died on Sun., July 11, 2021 at Friendship Village from Merkel Cell Carcinoma. Marge was born on Jan. 19, 1933 in Lake Park, the daughter of Arthur and Flora (Wilson) Storm. She graduated from Jackson High School in 1950. Marge married Merlyn L. Heidt on June 23, 1950 in Jackson; he preceded her in death on Nov. 17, 1996. She was a homemaker. She had been a long-time member of Cornerstone Church and later Celebration First Assembly of God Church. Marge loved her family above all and selflessly devoted herself to always help friends and family. She was a wonderful cook and was known for making the world’s best potato salad & rhubarb pie. In her free time, she enjoyed birdwatching and taking walks & drives through the park. Marge also enjoyed her daily trips to Wal-Mart. She had a marvelous sense of humor and loved to joke and laugh. Survived by 2 daughters, Linda Loomis of New Albin & Debi (Bill) Bunger of Waterloo; 5 grandchildren, Shannon (Curt Jensen) Ford of Traer, Greta (Warren) Rucker of New Albin, Megan (Chris) Veurink of Richland Center, WI, Nik (Sam) Bunger of Coralville, & Kristina (Dan) Weyman of Plymouth, MN; 6 great-grandchildren, Faith (Ocean) Miller of Waterloo, Jesse Ford of Traer, Vaughn Jensen of Cedar Rapids, Clinton Rucker of New Albin, Nolan Weyman & Kellan Weyman both of Plymouth, MN; a great-great-grandson on the way; & a sister, Martha Ulbricht of Lake Field, MN. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merlyn; granddaughter, Crystal Adolphs; 3 brothers, Art Jr., Kenny, & Virgil Storm, and 2 sisters, Esther Smith & Wilma Storm. Funeral Service: 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Celebration First Assembly of God Church. Visitation: One hour prior to services at the church. Burial: Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials: American Legion Post 138. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com