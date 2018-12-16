(1921-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Margery Roberts, 97, of Wausau, Wis., formerly of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau.
She was born April 22, 1921, on a farm near Clarksville, daughter of William and Alda (Brown) Maifeld. She married Raymond Roberts on Dec. 25, 1943, at Camp Roberts, Calif. He died March 16, 2012.
Survived by: a son, Gary (Cynthia) Roberts of Kronenwetter, Wis.; six grandchildren, Jeanette (John Ilgen) Francis of Waterloo, Lenette Tangen of Cedar Falls, Michael (Sandra) Roberts of Waterloo, Nathan (Crystal) Roberts of Cedar Falls, Amity (Ryan) Olson of Sauk City, Wis., and Adam (Marlene) Roberts of Kronenwetter, Wis.; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents and husband; a son, Larry Roberts; three brothers; and a sister.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be for an hour prior to service time.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
