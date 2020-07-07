Margery R. Speicher

(1934-2020)
Margery Ruth (Ferguson) Speicher, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born December 9, 1934 in Waterloo. Daughter of William Henry and Josephine (Jacobs) Ferguson. She married Dean E. Speicher on June 2, 1962, they later divorced
Margery graduated from Waterloo East High School and later attending the University of Northern Iowa. She was employed as a Development Assistant at Covenant Medical Center.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen Speicher of Cedar Falls and Mary Christen of Hayden, ID; three grandchildren, Ben and Sean Christen and Jessica Drum; six great-grandchildren, and a sister, Carole, of California.
Preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Glenn, Roger, and Robert, and two sisters, Betty and Kathryn.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.Iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Margery was a talented bridge player and artist. She loved her family, especially her great-grandchildren, who brought her great joy.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Cedar Valley Hospice for their attentiveness and loving care.
