Margery Andrew

April 11, 1922-August 9, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Margery Irene Denison Andrew, 100, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Deery Suites in Cedar Falls. She was born on April 11, 1922, in Atlantic, Iowa, to Paul and Myrtle (Grinyer) Denison.

After graduating from high school in Walnut, Iowa, in 1939, she received her AA degree from Peru State Teacher’s College, Peru, Nebraska, in 1941. She taught in Beebeetown IA before attending American Institute of Business in Des Moines and worked in Des Moines until her marriage.

She married Eugene L. “Andy” Andrew in Atlantic, Iowa, on January 7, 1945. He died October 29, 1994.

Surviving are her son, Dennis (Ruth) Andrew of Colbert GA, daughters Jane (Mike) Ingraham of Cedar Falls, Jean (Don) Richardson of Cedar Falls, and Kay Sanders of North Pole AK; three grandchildren, April (Greg) Davies of North Liberty IA, Cheryl Sanders (Nate Cole) of Fairbanks AK, and Corbin Sanders of North Pole AK; and two great-grandchildren, Devon Sanders and Bennett Cole. She was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Mark Sanders and David Phillips.

Visitation will be held at Richardson Funeral Service on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM.

Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls, on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10:00 AM.

Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls or PEO/Scholarships/Chapter R.

