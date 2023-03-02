CEDAR FALLS-Margene of Cedar Falls passed away on February 28, 2023 at Allen Hospital. She was born Oct. 4, 1942 in Barron Wisconsin the daughter of Harry and Lela Curtis. Margene graduated from Delavan High School in Delavan, MN in 1960. She married Gary Petty in 1962 and moved to Waterloo. They had 2 children, Robyn and Randy. They later divorced and she married Russell Smith in 1972. Margene loved her job at KWWL TV, where she spent 40 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Russ, parents, and two brothers Gary and Charlie. Margene is survived by her children Robyn Ammerman, Randy Petty, 3 grandchildren, Ashley Heikens, Whitney Nash, Cole Petty and 5 great-grandchildren. No memorial services are being held.