Margarte A. Asche

(1924-2020)

PARKERSBURG -- Margaret A. Asche, 96, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, April 15, at Rehabilitation Center of Allison of natural causes.

She was born March 28, 1924, near Bristow, daughter of Albert and Anna (Van Horn) Kampman. Through the years Margaret was a receptionist at Sun Ray DX Oil Co. in Waterloo, at Farmstead Industries in Cedar Falls and at Hawkeye Valley Area Agency on Aging in Waterloo, where she retired in 1987.

On May 30, 1987, Margaret married John Asche at his farm north of Parkersburg. She was in fellowship at Hitesville Gospel Hall, rural Aplington.

Survivors: a stepson, Larry (Lois) Asche of Parkersburg; a stepdaughter, Betty (Tim) McCandless of Greene; six stepgrandchildren, Kelly (Ryan) Russell, Greg Asche, Tonya (Matt) Frank, Teresa (Jason) Wielenga, John (Carolyn) McCandless, and Ben (Jill) McCandless; 20 stepgreat-grandchildren; three stepgreat-great-grandchildren; a brother, Albert Kampman Jr. of Cedar Falls; a brother-in-law, Robert Orr of Aplington; two sisters-in-law, Aleasa Kampman and Marjorie Kampman; and many nieces and nephews