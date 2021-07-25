Margarita “Margie” Hahn
April 2, 1949-July 17, 2021
On Saturday, July 17th, the heavens opened up as Jesus lovingly took the hand of Margie Hahn and escorted her into her eternal mansion in heaven, as she was surrounded in her home by her friends and family.
On April 2, 1949, Margarita “Margie” Hahn was born in Pegnitz, Germany to Kathariena Pecher Gerdsen. They immigrated to the USA where Margie became a naturized citizen on October 21, 1969. She graduated from Waterloo West High School with the class of 1967. On August 29, 1970, she was united in marriage to Larry Hahn in Waterloo. She worked at Wayne's Beauty Shop and several jewelry stores. She owned Sunshine Floral in La Porte City and won several awards for her floral arrangements. Most recently, she worked in the HR department at the Isle of Capri in Waterloo. She was a member at Candeo Church and enjoyed connection groups there.
Over everything, Margie loved God and her family the most. She had a special sacrificial love that made her glow and everyone that met her became a friend. She had the most gentle and loving spirit a person could have. Margie loved cooking gourmet German cuisine and baking gourmet German desserts for her family. She enjoyed growing exotic flowers and tending to her flowers in the yard. Margie cherished time spent with her family.
Survivors include: her husband, Larry Hahn of Waterloo; a daughter, Chantal (Al) Papousek of New Hampton; a grandson, Logan Papousek and a great-granddaughter, Kinley, both of New Hampton; a sister-in-law, Linda Burk; and a nephew, Darrin Lindsenbardt, both of Peoria, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Fred and Celia Hahn; and her aunt, Margaret Waggenhoffer.
There will be no services per Margie's request. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice.
