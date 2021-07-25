Margarita “Margie” Hahn

April 2, 1949-July 17, 2021

On Saturday, July 17th, the heavens opened up as Jesus lovingly took the hand of Margie Hahn and escorted her into her eternal mansion in heaven, as she was surrounded in her home by her friends and family.

On April 2, 1949, Margarita “Margie” Hahn was born in Pegnitz, Germany to Kathariena Pecher Gerdsen. They immigrated to the USA where Margie became a naturized citizen on October 21, 1969. She graduated from Waterloo West High School with the class of 1967. On August 29, 1970, she was united in marriage to Larry Hahn in Waterloo. She worked at Wayne's Beauty Shop and several jewelry stores. She owned Sunshine Floral in La Porte City and won several awards for her floral arrangements. Most recently, she worked in the HR department at the Isle of Capri in Waterloo. She was a member at Candeo Church and enjoyed connection groups there.