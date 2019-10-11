Margaret Young

(1920-2019)
TRAER -- Margaret Alcorn Young, 99, of Traer, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Sunrise Hill Care Center, Traer.
She was born on Jan. 8, 1920, daughter of Robert and Eliza Jane (McKinley) Montgomery of rural Traer. She married Robert P. Young Jr. on Feb. 11, 1942. He preceded her in 1986.
Margaret graduated from Geneseo High School in 1937 and attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls for a year before returning to Traer and working at Please U Café in Traer. She and her husband moved to the Young family farm southwest of town, and they partnered to keep their livestock and grain farm running; they earned the distinction of becoming a Century farm.
She attended the Traer United Presbyterian Church for 78 years. Margaret was a member of the church choir, the Missionary Society, Bonne Valente, the Order of Eastern Star, White shrine, Iowana Club, the Farm Bureau, Bon Homme, and most recently, was a member of the local Traer PEO women organization. She taught Sunday School and was known as a leader in church work and church-related organizations. She was on the board of directors for Sunrise Hill Care Center for over 20 years.
Survived by: her children, Robert Samuel (Ellen) Young of Traer, Bonnie (Steve) Gray of LeClaire and Barbara (Gerald) Nelson of Delmar; grandchildren Robert (Shelly) Young, Valerie (Young) Irvine, Brandi (David) Wayt, Joshua Sparks, Emily (Jeremy) Starr and Scott (Katie) Nelson; great-grandchildren, Brittney (Matt) Schlichting, Robert D. Young, Sara Young, Trent Starr, Logan Starr, Elsa Holt and Isaac Nelson; a great-great-grandchild, Amelia Schlichting; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; her brothers, Robert Montgomery and T. Samuel Montgomery; and a sister, Ann Wilimek.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at United Presbyterian Church, Traer, with burial in Buckingham Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at the church. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Traer United Presbyterian Church memorial fund.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Margaret loved basketball and baseball and making people laugh with stories and jokes. She traveled frequently by bus or plane with Robert in retirement. She beamed with joy bouncing her push-button accordion on her knee while playing renditions of lively music. Her pantry always held at least one box of her famous Scotch shortbread.
