(1934-2020)
Margaret Weber Collins,85, of Chicago, formerly of Waterloo, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Sunrise of Lincoln Park. Margaret was born July 6, 1934 in Norfolk, Nebraska, daughter of Walter and Mary Elizabeth (Hardy) Weber. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1952, and then attended the University of Nebraska where she earned a Bachelor of Nursing degree in 1956.
On April 26, 1958 Margaret married Dr. James D. Collins in Norfolk Nebraska. He preceded her in death in 2010. Together they raised three children.
Margaret was a longtime volunteer and past President of the Allen Hospital Auxiliary Board, as well as past member of the board of directors for the YWCA. She was active in PEO, a member of First Congregational Church in Waterloo, and an active member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority.
She is survived by two sons; James (Ann) Collins III of Arden Hills, MN, and Steven (Lynn) Collins of Orlando, FL, and a daughter; Brenda (Todd) Mavis, of Chicago, IL; eight grandchildren; James, Mason, and Sean Collins, Lauren Woessner, Lindsay and Kylie Mavis, and Rachel and Mitchell Collins.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, and two sisters; Susan Weber Neale, and Marilyn Weber Johnson
Family services will be held Saturday July 18. Please contact Locke Funeral Home for access to a livestream of the service.
Memorials may be directed to Allen College, please specify the Margaret Weber Collins Memorial Scholarship. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com. Cards sent to the funeral home will be directed to the family.
