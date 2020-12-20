 Skip to main content
Margaret T. Ramsey
Margaret T. Ramsey

Margaret T. Ramsey

June 10, 1931-December 13, 2020

Margaret T. Ramsey, 89, of Waterloo, died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her home. She was born June 10, 1931, in Manchester, to Amo M. and Adelia J. Dieken Lubben. Margaret married William Ramsey December 16, 1953 in Waterloo. She was working as the secretary for Bill Ramsey Realtors. She also worked as a missionary assistant and secretary for Ireland Outreach International for several years. Margaret is survived by her husband, William of Waterloo; two daughters, Donna (Duane) Hoffman of Waterloo‚ and Beverly (Daryl) Abbott of Urbana; three grandchildren, Jennifer Snyder, Jaclyn (Jeremy) Epperson, and Daren Abbott; five great-grandchildren, Mason and Avery Epperson, and Claire, Isabelle, and Sam Snyder; and two sisters, Molly Simcox of Bellevue‚ WA, and Mary Houlihan of Manchester. She is preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Denean Bauer; brother, Al Lubben, Sister, Linda Lubben. Private family services to take place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ireland Outreach International or Cedar Valley Hospice; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.

