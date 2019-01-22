Margaret Schilling Miller

(1932-2019)
WAVERLY — Margaret Clara Schilling Miller, 86, of Waverly, died Saturday, Jan. 19, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born May 28, 1932, in rural Clarksville, daughter of John H. and Gesine W. (Baro) Neuhaus. On June 4, 1950, she married Eugene Schilling in Shell Rock, and the couple later divorced. On Oct. 30, 1992, Margaret married Richard D. Miller at St. Paul U.C.C. in Denver.
Margaret graduated in 1949 from Shell Rock High School. She and Richard made their home in Denver, where Margaret worked for Kurtt’s Jack & Jill, Benders, drove a school bus for 17 years and also owned and operated the Bait Shop. In October 2002, the couple moved to Waverly.
Margaret was a member of Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly.
Survived by: her husband; three children; Linda (Jim) Brown of South Carolina, Michael (Alla) Schilling of Deer River, Minn., and Patti (Danny) Short of Kentucky; four stepchildren, Debra (Brian) Lindsay of Nora Springs, Vicky (Craig) Rewerts of Waverly, Susan (Thomas) Cooley of Chippewa Falls, Wis., and David (Darci) Miller of Cedar Falls; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren; and a brother, John (Dixie) Neuhaus of Shell Rock.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Merle Schilling; a daughter, Kim Gade; a great-grandchild; two brothers, Henry and Helmut Neuhaus; and two sisters-in-law, Wilma and Dora Neuhaus.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Peace United Church of Christ, with burial at Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Jan. 22, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for an hour before services Wednesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Peace United Church of Christ or to Margaret’s family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Margaret loved wintering in Texas and enjoyed dancing and spending time with her family and friends.
