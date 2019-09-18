(1939-2019)
WATERLOO — Margaret R. “Peggy” McKinstry, 79, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Martin Health Center in Cedar Falls.
She was born Oct. 5, 1939, in Waterloo, the daughter of John and Eunice Connell Kehoe. She married Donald McKinstry. They later divorced.
She was the purchasing director for Santa Clara University in California for many years before returning back to Iowa. She was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church.
Survived by: two sons, Scott McKinstry of Redding, Calif., and James (Arlene) McKinstry of Elk Grove, Calif.; two brothers, Jerome (Pauline) Kehoe of Waterloo and Joseph (Cathy) Kehoe of Eau Claire, Wis.; two sisters, Monica (Jim) Artes of Fort Myers, Fla., and Melanie Jensen of Chandler‚ Ariz.; and four grandchildren, Michael and Melanie McKinstry of Elk Grove, Calif. Shelby McKinstry of California and Monika (Shawn) Blofsky of California; two great-grandchildren, Nolan and Shawn Blofsky; and two sisters-in-law, Rita and Nancy Kehoe.
Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, James, John and Justin “Dusty” Kehoe; and a sister, Carmen (Mark) Skyles.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with inurnment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the Diabetes Foundation.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrar up.com.
