DENVER — Margaret Bertha Platte, 89, of Denver, died Sunday, Nov. 4, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
She was born Aug. 29, 1929, in Maxfield Township, daughter of Ernest and Bertha (Stumme) Platte.
Margaret attended school through the eighth grade in Maxfield Township. She worked in housekeeping at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo for 27 years, retiring in 1997.
She was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield.
Survived by: a brother, Emil (Charlotte) Platte of Elma; a brother-in-law, Don Zelle of Beaver Dam, Wis.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; sisters Esther and Luann Platte in infancy; and brothers and sisters, Lorna Everding, Arlen Platte, Erwin Platte, Melvin Platte, Norma Hartman, Bernice Ludwig, Lois Wente and Velma Zelle.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to services Wednesday. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the church or Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Margaret was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and was very gifted in needle work, especially crocheting. Over the years she taught herself how to play the organ.
