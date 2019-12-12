(1927-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Margaret Pierce, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Windhaven Western Home.
She was born Nov. 11, 1927, in Readlyn, daughter of Fred and Matilda (Kuker) Poock. She married Ernest “Pete” Pierce on April 6, 1958, in Readlyn.
Margaret graduated from Denver High School and worked at the National Bank of Waterloo.
Survived by: her husband of 61 years; a daughter, Brenda (Michael) O’Brien of Waterloo; a son, Kevin (Luisa) Pierce of Moose Lake, Minn.; stepson Michael Pierce of Waterloo; three grandsons, Matt (Laura) O’Brien of Waterloo, Jay Pierce of California and Jim (Shannon) Pierce of Missouri; two granddaughters, Nicole (Andy) Risvold of Minnesota and Shannon (Jon) Rahkola of Minnesota; and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her mother and father; a brother, Herbert Poock; and three sisters, Marie Poock, Luciella Burkhart and Evalyn Bonorden.
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, with burial at Garden of Memories. Visitation will be for an hour before services Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Windhaven Western Home Employee Fund.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Margaret loved baking, making crafts, gardening, fishing, dancing, traveling and spending time with her family.
