May 30, 1943-January 17, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Margaret “Peg” J. Coleman, 78, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Western Home Communities—Deery Suites in Cedar Falls.

Peg was born on May 30, 1943, in Clinton, the daughter of Elmer and Mary (Grimm) Kewley. After graduating from high school in Waukon, she received her BA in Education from the University of Northern Iowa. Peg taught 3rd grade for 30 years at Southeast Elementary School in Waverly. Peg married Bob VanderBerg and they were blessed with two daughters; they later divorced. Peg was briefly married to Clarence “Cork” Coleman. In her free time, Peg enjoyed following the Iowa Hawkeyes and UNI panthers, reading, and scrapbooking.

She is survived by: her two daughters, Mary VanderBerg of Waverly and Marcia (Jack) Thompson of Garner; a sister, Lois Klatt of Cedar Falls; two grandsons, Jason (Chanlea) Thompson of Cedar Falls and Joshua Thompson of Clear Lake; a great-granddaughter, Tatum Thompson; and two nieces and one nephew.

She is preceded in death by: her parents, Elmer and Mary; a brother-in-law, Robert Klatt; and a nephew, Logan Klatt.

A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, January 21st, 2022 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. A memorial service will be immediately following the visitation at 10:30 a.m., also at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook is available at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com