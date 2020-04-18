× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1938-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Margaret (McCrary) McCombs, 81, of Cedar Falls, died April 11 at home.

She was born May 28, 1938, in Buffalo Center, daughter of Walter and Violet (Wicks) McCrary. She graduated from Sioux Rapids Consolidated School in 1956, received a B.A. degree from Simpson College in Indianola in 1960 and a master’s in education from Drake University in 1991.

On July 16, 1961, Margaret married Richard McCombs in Sioux Rapids. Margaret served as a teacher, a school librarian and a guidance counselor for 26 years. Some of the schools included Sioux Valley, Aurelia Community School, South Clay and Ruthven-Ayrshire Community School. In 1993, she and Richard moved to Bella Vista, Ark., where Margaret was the guidance counselor in Gravette, Ark., retiring in 2000.

Margaret was a member of First Methodist Church in Sioux Rapids and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. She was active in Questers, Eastern Star, D.A.R., P.E.O. and the Sioux Rapids Historical Society.