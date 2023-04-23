October 27, 2022

Margaret Marie Jacobs (nee Russell), 79, deeply talented cellist, formerly of Iowa and of Chicago, passed away unexpectedly October 27, 2022, at home in Chicago’s West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Born in Waterloo, IA, raised in Cedar Falls, IA, Marg graduated from Malcolm Price Laboratory School before earning her B.F.A. in music from Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI). While in Iowa, she played with the Waterloo Symphony Orchestra, which was founded by her father, Dr. Myron Russell (former head of UNI’s music department).

A founding member of the Chicago String Ensemble, Marg played with the Lake Forest Symphony, and taught cello privately and also at the Music Institute of Lake Forest.

Over the years, Marg gave shelter to generations of Rogers Park’s stray and feral cats in her backyard of flowers. She truly had a heart of gold.

Beloved sister of Marilyn Ruth Russell of Longmont, CO and brother of Forrest Edward (Beth) Russell of Minneapolis, MN.

Dear aunt of Ellen (Bill) Harper, Lynne (Wayne) Niston, Alison (Mark) Sullivan, and Bradley and Leah Russell.

Preceded in death by husband John C. Jacobs, Ph.D, nephew Eric Sterner, parents Myron Edward Russell, Ph.D and Ruth Marie Russell (nee Faulconer), and infant brother Roy Myron Russell.

Graveside gathering for Margaret and John is being held Saturday, April 29, 10am, Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, 3430 W 4th St, Waterloo, IA 50701.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Northern Iowa Foundation, Myron E. Russell Scholarship.

For information, contact Drake & Son Funeral Home, 773-561-6874 or www.DrakeandSonFuneralHome.com.