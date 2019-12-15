Margaret ‘Marge' Kinney

Margaret Ann “Marge” Kinney, 97, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Dec. 12, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center of a stroke while rehabilitating from a fall at her home.
She was born Nov. 22, 1922 in Dunkerton, the daughter of Harry R. and Cleo Smelser Gardner. She married George Kinney II in June 1943 in Salina, Kan. and they divorced in 1969.
She was a 1940 graduate of Garrison High School, where she excelled in basketball. She worked in Waterloo at the Quick Lunch restaurant on Mulberry Street and at Associated Manufacturing, producing mortar rounds during World War II. In the 1960s, she worked at the Maywood Lunch on East Fifth Street downtown and at the Sacred Heart School cafeteria. She graduated from Young Cosmetology College and owned and operated Marge’s Beauty Salon out of her home from 1970 until retirement in 2001.
Survivors include: a daughter, Mary Ann Hindman Grobstich and her husband Roger of Cedar Rapids; two sons, Pat Kinney of Waterloo and Dr. William J. Kinney of Byron, Minn.; a daughter in law, Denise Padfield-Kinney of Freeport, Ill.; two brothers, John H. Gardner of Waterloo and Adrian Gardner of Pleasantville; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: two sons, Michael J. Kinney and George J. Kinney III; a son-in-law, Steve A. Hindman, four sisters, Doris Augustson, Arlene Burns, Norma Blomgren and Edith Cooley and a brother, Alfred Gardner.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Hagarty-Grarup-Waychoff Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 6:30 p.m. vigil service.
Memorials: to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Condolences: to www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Orphaned at an early age, Marge overcame many obstacles in her life to become a successful self-employed small business owner and make a fun and loving home for her children and grandchildren, independently managing her own affairs until her passing. She made many friends through her decades in the community and in business and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, winning at Scrabble and cards, the Chicago Cubs and especially time with her large family and her “pew friends” at church. Many people considered her a second mother. She was devout in her love of the Blessed Sacrament and for the people of her parish so named.
