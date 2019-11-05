(1947-2019)
NEW HAMPTON — Margaret “Marge” Ann Quirk, 72, of New Hampton, died Saturday, Nov. 2, at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Oct. 6, 1947, to Edward and Margaret (Pledger) Humpal in Sumner. She married Duane Quirk on Aug. 27, 1966, at Immaculate Parish in Sumner.
Marge graduated from Sumner High School in 1965. She worked St. Joseph’s Hospital in New Hampton, then Marge and Duane worked side by side after the couple purchased New Hampton Electric. Marge handled the bookwork for the business
A member of the American Legion Auxiliary, she organized the annual Memorial Day Parade, and she also was a member of the New Hampton Garden Club. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, and she served the church in a variety of ways, from lay ministry to serving on boards to visiting parishioners in nursing homes.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Brad (Monica) Quirk and Brian (Anita) Quirk, both of New Hampton; twin daughters, Lori Quirk and Lisa (Andy) Schwickerath, both of New Hampton; 10 grandchildren, Jessie Schwickerath, Christian Schwickerath, Brock Quirk, Dwight Schwickerath, Trinity Schwickerath, Wyatt Schwickerath, Claire Quirk, Celena Quirk, Brittany Quirk and Marissa Quirk; a great-granddaughter, Harper; four brothers, Edward (Joyce) Humpal of Wausau, Wis., John (Gayle) Humpal of Merrill, Wis., Chuck (Diane) Humpal of Cadott, Wis., and Jim Humpal of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; and four sisters, Kathy Weix of Eau Claire, Wis., Jenny Humpal of Dallas, Texas, Becky (John) Rimsky of Jim Thorpe, Pa., and Linda (Doug) Gindt of Boyd, Wis.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Holy Family Parish, with burial at Calvary Cemetery, both in New Hampton. Friends may greet the family from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory, with a 2:45 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. parish Scripture service. Visitation also at the church for an hour before services on Saturday.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Her children remember her as the definition of love. Marge was an avid gardener, one who loved garden-fresh vegetables and especially flowers beds. She will be missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, friends, church and New Hampton — a city she helped make more beautiful and one she supported with grace and dignity.
