March 24, 1926-December 2, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Margaret Louise Millang Satre, 95, Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, December 2, 2021.

She was born on a farm near Story City, Iowa on March 24, 1926 to the late Imbert and Hazel (Ingebritson) Millang. She attended Shady Lawn Country School for eight years and graduated from Randall High School in 1944. She was baptized and confirmed by Rev. G. O. Paulsrud at Elim Lutheran Church in Randall, Iowa.

She graduated with a BS degree from St. Olaf College in Home Economics and taught Home Economics for two years in Minnesota before marrying Clifford Satre in 1950. They lived in Chicago, Illinois until their move to Des Moines, Iowa in 1951, where they lived until their move to Cedar Falls, Iowa in 1974. They were active members of Nazareth Lutheran Church until Clifford’s death December 2, 2013.

Margaret was amazingly sharp until the end, particularly enjoying puzzles. She enjoyed visiting with many good friends and neighbors, and those conversations were often speckled with laughter. She was always thankful for her faith, family and friends.

They were blessed with four children: Mark of Cedar Falls, IA, Jeffrey (Leslie) of Story City, IA, Jennifer (Rusty) Barnes of Cleveland, MN and Nancy Cahill of Waterloo, IA; eleven grandchildren, Nathan, Erin, Emily, Melanie, Jordyn, Kiley, Collin, Josh, Rachel, Andy and Katie; eleven great-grandchildren, Olivia, Payton, Evan, Hudson, Colton, Hunter, Jackson, Cooper, Graham, Reese, and Ryleigh; her brother-in-law, Robert Willis; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her only sister, Vivian, in 2016.

The funeral service for Margaret will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of service on Monday at the church. Burial will be at 2:30 PM on Monday at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Randall, IA. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Riverside Bible Camp in Story City, IA or Nazareth Lutheran Church.