Margaret L. Willoughby

(1925-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Margaret Logan Willoughby, 94, of Cedar Falls died Friday, May 1, at Western Home Communities Deery Suites.

She was born Sept. 15, 1925, in Ruthven, daughter of Richard Lyle and Hazel (Stanton) Logan. She married Henry D. Willoughby on June 27, 1948, in Ruthven. He died Oct. 10, 1977.

Margaret graduated from Ruthven High School and earned her B.A. degree in 1947 from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI). She taught in the Cedar Falls Community Schools for 25 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, and was a founding member of the Cedar Falls Community Theater, Chapter KL P.E.O., 19th Century Club and many other civic organizations.

Survivors: four children, Cathy (Tim Cady) Willoughby of Iowa City, Clark (Pat) Willoughby of Independence, Cindy (Mitch) Eichman of Thorp, Wis., and Cary (Frank) Darrah of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, Tom (Liz) Willoughby, Sandy Losch, Kim (Steve) Lohrer, Patrick (Amber) Willoughby, Stephanie Chapman, Erika Euchner, Anna (Dan) Bowser, Mallory (Chris) Gardner, and James (Sydney) Euchner; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents, a brother, Tom Logan; and a sister, Mary Jean Sweet.