Margaret L. Willoughby

(1925-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Margaret Logan Willoughby, 94, of Cedar Falls died Friday, May 1, at Western Home Communities Deery Suites.
She was born Sept. 15, 1925, in Ruthven, daughter of Richard Lyle and Hazel (Stanton) Logan. She married Henry D. Willoughby on June 27, 1948, in Ruthven. He died Oct. 10, 1977.
Margaret graduated from Ruthven High School and earned her B.A. degree in 1947 from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI). She taught in the Cedar Falls Community Schools for 25 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, and was a founding member of the Cedar Falls Community Theater, Chapter KL P.E.O., 19th Century Club and many other civic organizations.
Survivors: four children, Cathy (Tim Cady) Willoughby of Iowa City, Clark (Pat) Willoughby of Independence, Cindy (Mitch) Eichman of Thorp, Wis., and Cary (Frank) Darrah of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, Tom (Liz) Willoughby, Sandy Losch, Kim (Steve) Lohrer, Patrick (Amber) Willoughby, Stephanie Chapman, Erika Euchner, Anna (Dan) Bowser, Mallory (Chris) Gardner, and James (Sydney) Euchner; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents, a brother, Tom Logan; and a sister, Mary Jean Sweet.
Services: Due to the pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date, with inurnment in Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: to Western Home Communities Foundation, First United Methodist Church-Cedar Falls and the Cedar Falls Community Theater.
Margaret was a role model to her family and friends in living a life of service. Special thanks to the care providers at Deery Suites and Willowwood Independent Living of Western Home Communities.
